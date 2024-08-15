Bexar County increasing protection measures after two mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County will be increasing efforts to reduce its mosquito population after two tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to a county news release.

The first mosquito was located in an eastern unincorporated part of the county in a drainage channel near Glen Fair Drive.

The second mosquito was located in a western unincorporated part of the county near Highway 90 and Kriewald Road.

As ongoing fogging efforts continue in county rights of way and parks, Public Works crews are “aggressively treating” the areas, too, the release said.

Crews are fogging early in the morning, as this is the time when mosquitoes are most active.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management (BCOEM) has initiated a localized intensive outreach effort for both areas.

The office plans to distribute preventative information to residents, focusing on households with children, the release said.

The county suggests the following measures to protect yourself from mosquitos: