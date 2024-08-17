SAPD says male, female detained in connection with 47-year-old woman’s sudden death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two people were detained late Friday night after a woman’s sudden death inside a Northwest Side home.

Officers were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Timber Rail. Police said they found the woman’s body inside the residence.

Recommended Videos

Officers detained a man and woman who were also inside the home. As SAPD’s investigation continued, officers believed the 47-year-old victim may have been injected with an unknown drug.

Both people were transported to police headquarters for further questioning.

It is not yet known if either are considered suspects or could face any charges in connection with the woman’s death.

The identities of the victim as well as the detained male and female are also not yet known.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.