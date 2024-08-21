1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and another was hospitalized after a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 6400 block of Interstate 35 North.

Upon arrival, police said two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was shot multiple times in his stomach and ended up dying on the scene, police said.

The other victim was shot in his arm and possibly other areas of his body, according to SAPD. He couldn’t say much, but he was able to speak with officers.

Police said there was a blood trail from one of the victims, who eventually dropped to the ground.

SAPD is investigating how the shooting happened. Police said one person was detained for further questioning.