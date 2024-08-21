95º
Seguin resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch ticket game

Winner chose to remain anonymous

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin resident won the top prize of $1 million in the Texas lottery scratch ticket game Platinum Millions.

The winning ticket was purchased at Main Street Market #167, located at 6150 W. Interstate Highway 10, in Seguin.

The jackpot winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

A press release said Platinum Millions offers more than $115 million in total prizes, and the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.66, including break-even prizes.

