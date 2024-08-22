Firefighters rescue woman from burning home on Northeast Side, SAFD says

Fire was called in just before 8 a.m. in 5100 block of Prince Valiant Drive

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was rescued from a fire on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Prince Valiant Drive, not far from both Loop 410 and Eisenhauer Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found the older woman inside and managed to get her out. They were eventually able to put out the fire.

The woman was taken to a hospital nearby for her injuries, according to SAFD.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation. The house is considered a total loss.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 18 fire units answered as well.