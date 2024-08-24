Woman injured after falling off of truck dies at hospital, SAPD says

San Antonio police said a woman died Saturday after she fell out of a truck and injured her head.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman involved in an argument with a man injured her head outside a Northwest Side apartment complex and later died at a hospital.

Officers said they responded to an apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17800 block of La Cantera Terrace.

When officers and first responders arrived, they said they found a woman with an apparent head injury and rushed her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the victim and a man were in an argument. The victim held onto the truck as the man decided to drive away, witnesses told police.

SAPD said the woman fell off the truck and struck her head on the ground. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

If the man is arrested, police said he will be charged with failing to stop and render aid to the victim.