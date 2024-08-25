Woman who died at hospital after falling off truck identified by medical examiner’s office

San Antonio police said a woman died Saturday after she fell out of a truck and injured her head.

SAN ANTONIO – The woman who San Antonio police said died after an argument with a man on the Northwest Side has been identified.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Roxana Bafidis, 32, suffered blunt-force injuries after she fell off of a truck around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Bafidis’ death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

San Antonio police said Bafidis was arguing with an unidentified man in a truck at an apartment complex in the 17800 block of La Cantera Terrace.

When officers and first responders arrived, they said they found a woman with an apparent head injury and rushed her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the woman, later identified as Bafidis, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Bafidis held onto the truck as the man decided to drive away.

SAPD said the woman fell off the truck and struck her head on the ground. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

If the man is arrested, police said he will be charged with failing to stop and render aid to the victim.

