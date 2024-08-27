BGC PREVIEW: Boerne Champion Chargers aim to build upon last season’s 8-3 record

The Boerne Champion Chargers have 28 lettermen returning from a squad that went 8-3 last season and advanced to the bi-district round of the postseason.

The Chargers graduated 42 lettermen from that team, but four starters are coming back on both sides of the ball to help them this season. However, replacing skill players is a concern.

Boerne Champion will have three non-district games before starting play in one of the toughest districts in 13-5A D1. The Chargers will have to contend with 2023 state finalist Smithson Valley, 2023 state quarterfinalist Pieper, and former 6A program New Braunfels.

The Chargers will kick off their season on Friday, Aug. 30, at home against United South High School.