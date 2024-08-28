North Texas woman bitten by shark shares recovery journey, gratitude for beachgoers who saved her

A North Texas woman is sharing an update on her condition after a shark nearly took her life two months ago.

Tabatha Sullivent lost a majority of her left calf when a bull shark attacked her on July 4 on South Padre Island. Moments before Sullivent was attacked, beachgoers captured sharks on their cameras.

“The bull shark that attacked me was going up and down the beach and was probably about as big as my couch,” Sullivent said.

Beachgoers would play a part in saving Sullivent’s life. When the shark bit off her calf, she lost 75% of her blood. Strangers on the beach had tourniquets on hand and were able to keep the bleeding under control until emergency crews arrived on the scene.

According to CNN, Sullivent was taken to the ER and had to undergo six surgeries. Doctors used skin grafts from her thigh and fish skin to help heal her leg.

“Because I lost my calf, I don’t have feeling in my ankle. The bottom of my foot is all numb, too. I can’t feel that,” said Sullivent.

Sullivent wasn’t the only person bitten that day. Two people total were bitten, a third person was grazed, and a fourth man was injured fending off a shark, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Sullivent’s husband, Cary, was one of those people slightly bitten by the shark.

“I saw how bad it was and how white she was, and I thought, ‘I just lost my wife,’” Cary said.

Moving forward, Sullivent is sharing her recovery journey on social media. She said she hopes her story of strength will resonate with others who are struggling. She can walk with support, but she hopes to be able to hike, run and swim in the ocean again.

Sullivent is still in contact with a few of the beachgoers who saved her, calling them not only friends but her guardian angels.

“I think it was the help of people on the beach and the help of the higher power and God. I’m still here today, and we’re still fighting, and we’re telling our story. We’re telling our story for a reason,” said Sullivent.

Sullivent admitted that the future is unknown, but doctors say it’s a good sign that she is walking. She dreams of one day being able to hike, run, and even swim in the ocean again.

On the day of her attack, there were no shark warnings from the beach. When she is healed, Sullivent plans to work with the City of South Padre Island to have better alerts in place to prevent more shark attacks.

Texas Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy said the shark that attacked Sullivent and others on Independence Day escaped to open waters. TPWD said if you encounter large schools of bait near the shore, it could indicate a predator is nearby. You should remain calm and exit the water to wait for the animal to pass.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the county would work with the City of South Padre Island and state and federal agencies to patrol the beaches.

“This is a horrendous event. The county will continue to provide all resources needed to keep our families protected to the best of our abilities. We greatly appreciate the support of our city, state, and federal partners in this effort,” Trevino said.