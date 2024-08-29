Former Medina County commissioner gets probation in scrap metal case

Former Medina County Precinct 1 Commissioner Timothy Scott Neuman was sentenced to probation in a case involving selling county property for personal gain.

HONDO, Texas – A former Medina County commissioner was sentenced to probation Wednesday in a case involving the selling of county property for personal gain.

According to the Medina County District Attorney’s Office, former Precinct 1 Commissioner Timothy Scott Neuman sold some county scrap metal and kept the money for himself.

Recommended Videos

Neuman was also accused of tampering with evidence in the investigation.

He was arrested in July and resigned from his position as county commissioner soon thereafter.

A few days later, Neuman pleaded no contest to charges of misapplication of fiduciary duty and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair the investigation. He made full restitution to the county for $3,281.

A district judge on Wednesday found Neuman guilty on the tampering charge and sentenced him to five years in prison, which was probated for six years. The judge sentenced Neuman to five years deferred adjudication on the misapplication charge. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

The judge also ordered Neuman to write a letter of apology to Medina County, complete an anti-theft class, and perform 100 hours of community service.