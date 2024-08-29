76º
Man fatally shot by ATF agent serving arrest warrant identified by medical examiner’s offce

Sina Chohili Sobby, 22, pointed gun at search team, ATF says

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Agents served a federal arrest warrant at the Starcrest Apartments near NE Loop 410 and Starcrest Drive (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed by an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office early Thursday morning.

Sina Chohili Sobby, 22, was fatally shot on Tuesday, Aug. 27 when agents attempted to serve a federal arrest warrant to him at the Merida Apartments, located near NE Loop 410 and Starcrest Drive.

Authorities say while the search team tried to serve the warrant, Sobby pointed a gun at them and an ATF agent fired, killing him.

The death is now under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department, according to ATF.

The agency did not reveal why agents were serving the arrest warrant, nor did they cite any cases.

