ATF agent shoots, kills suspect while serving arrest warrant, agency says

Suspect pointed gun at search team, ATF says

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Agents served a federal arrest warrant at the Starcrest Apartments near NE Loop 410 and Starcrest Drive (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent shot and killed a suspect while serving a search warrant, according to the agency.

Agents were serving a federal arrest warrant at the Starcrest Apartments near NE Loop 410 and Starcrest Drive on Tuesday morning.

While the search team tried to serve the warrant, the suspect pointed a firearm at them, and an ATF agent fired at the suspect, killing that person.

The death is now under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department, according to ATF.

The agency did not reveal why agents were serving an arrest warrant, nor did they cite any cases. Officials said they would not be releasing any more details at this time.

