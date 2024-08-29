Texas DPS: Multi-fatal crash in Wise County could’ve been avoided if seat belts were being worn

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Wise County that left four people dead and 10 others injured.

According to DPS officials, a van carrying 14 people from Florida was driving through Alvord, in Wise County, on Aug. 28, when their van crashed and rolled.

“It veered off the left side of the roadway, so into the median. The driver then overcorrected to the opposite side, which caused the vehicle to side skid and eventually roll over multiple times,” said Sgt. Tony De Le Cerda with Texas DPS.

Several of the passengers were ejected from the van. Three of them were dead, including the driver, when medics got there.

Another passenger died at the hospital. Ten others were taken to several hospitals for treatment.

“Three were transported by helicopter to different hospitals. Eight were transported by ambulance to different hospitals,” Cerda said.

Cerda said only one of the 14 people in the van wore a seat belt.

“If everybody would have been wearing their seat belt, I do know that there would have been more people who could have been with us right now,” said Cerda.

All 14 people involved in the crash are adults, the condition of the 10 taken to the hospitals is unknown.