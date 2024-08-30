Pet care costs can add up. Here are some ways to save

SAN ANTONIO – Pet care expenses can pile up, especially if you have multiple pets. However, there are steps you can take to ease the financial burden and keep your pets healthy.

A recent study by Synchrony found that annual pet care costs for dogs range from around $1,200 to over $2,800, while cat owners can expect to pay between $961 and nearly $2,500 each year.

San Antonio ranked 47th out of 100 cities for pet friendliness, according to WalletHub.

Chip Lupo, a writer at WalletHub, explained that although veterinary costs and pet services in San Antonio aren’t cheap, the city offers a good balance of affordability and access to pet-related amenities, making it a reasonable choice for pet owners.

Preventative care plans, which cover routine checkups and vaccinations, can help avoid larger bills down the road. Pet insurance, on the other hand, can protect you from unexpected high expenses, like emergency services — though premiums can add up.

“If you’re taking care of the preventive stuff up front, you can avoid having to spend money on premiums for some of the more expensive costs,” Lupo said.

He added having both types of plans is advisable if you can afford them. But there is no one size fits all, so it’s important to research to find the best plan to suit your needs.

To put it in perspective, here’s a breakdown of my pet costs:

I have a preventative care plan for my dog, Sadie, which costs $120 monthly at VCA Animal Hospitals.

This plan covers checkups, annual wellness exams, and vaccines and offers dental treatments and hospital stay discounts.

Additional costs to consider are grooming, emergencies, and end-of-life care — important factors for anyone considering a new pet.

