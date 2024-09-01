At least 12 injured after bleachers partially collapse at Kendall County Fair Grounds

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Kendall County officials are investigating what caused some bleachers to collapse Saturday night at the county’s Fair Grounds.

The Boerne Fire Department said 12 people were injured after the partial collapse of the rodeo arena’s seating happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Fair Grounds, located in the 1300 block of River Road.

Eight of the 12 people injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for further treatment while the other four were treated at the scene, the fire department said.

As a result of the collapse, festivities at the Kendall County Fair Grounds were postponed for the remainder of the evening.

Officials said the Boerne Fire Marshal’s Office as well as the city’s Permitting and Code Compliance Office will determine if the fair’s rodeo grounds are safe enough to continue with the fair on Sunday morning.