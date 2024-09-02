6 children ejected after driver loses control of vehicle when tire blows out on I-35, police say

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday on Interstate 35 near Frost Bank Center Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Six children are hospitalized after being ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Interstate 35 northbound near Frost Bank Center Drive.

A mid-2000s SUV was heading northbound on Interstate 35 when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, SAPD Public Information Officer Nicholas Soliz said.

The driver overcorrected a turn after losing control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, which caused six children to be ejected, police said.

Nine people were inside the vehicle, seven of whom were children. Police said only one child was wearing a seatbelt.

SAPD said some of the children suffered life-threatening injuries; others had unknown injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital.

The ages of children range from 2 to 11 years old.

Police said I-35 northbound at Walters Street is shut down for the foreseeable future after the accident.

The I-35 northbound access road at Frost Bank Center Drive is also shut down.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.