6 children ejected after driver loses control of vehicle when tire blows out on I-35, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Six children are hospitalized after being ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Interstate 35 northbound near Frost Bank Center Drive.
A mid-2000s SUV was heading northbound on Interstate 35 when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, SAPD Public Information Officer Nicholas Soliz said.
The driver overcorrected a turn after losing control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, which caused six children to be ejected, police said.
Nine people were inside the vehicle, seven of whom were children. Police said only one child was wearing a seatbelt.
SAPD said some of the children suffered life-threatening injuries; others had unknown injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital.
The ages of children range from 2 to 11 years old.
Police said I-35 northbound at Walters Street is shut down for the foreseeable future after the accident.
The I-35 northbound access road at Frost Bank Center Drive is also shut down.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.