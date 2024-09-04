San Antonio Zoo reopens after flooding, encourages guests to visit park

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is now open after a day of heavy rain and flooding led to the park’s closure on Tuesday.

The zoo closed its facilities to ensure the safety of its animals during the heavy rain.

The flooding affected several areas within the zoo, including the zoo’s training room, the hippo viewing area, office spaces, gift shops, restrooms and pathways throughout the zoo, according to a press release.

Even though the park closed, the zoo’s team worked through the day to avoid further damage and secure the animals’ safety.

Flooding near Birds of the World at San Antonio Zoo. (San Antonio Zoo)

“It was a challenging day at San Antonio Zoo, to say the least, with all of the rain and area flooding,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “While we were closed for the day, our dedicated and passionate team spent the day taking care of the animals and working to protect the zoo from flood damage.”

The nonprofit organization relies entirely on visitation and donations for its operations and animal care, the release adds.

Water inside the Hippo Viewing area at San Antonio Zoo. (San Antonio Zoo)

“Unfortunately, being closed, we lost some significant attendance and much-needed revenue. San Antonio Zoo depends 100% on visitation and donations to operate and care for the animals,” Morrow said.

The zoo encourages people to either purchase memberships or standard admission tickets or contribute to its annual fund.

Online membership prices start at $38, and online daily tickets start at $26.

The zoo also offers $8 Locals Day prices for Bexar County residents. This month, Locals Day lands twice on Sept. 22 and Sept. 24.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

