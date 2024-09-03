82º
Viewers capture dramatic photos, videos of heavy rain, flooding from across San Antonio

Post your photos, videos on KSAT Connect to be featured online or on-air

Pachatta Pope, Content Gatherer

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Tags: Flooding, Weather, San Antonio, Rain
High water at I-35 and Loop 410 near San Antonio Military Medical Center, SAMMC. (KSAT)

Heavy rains on Tuesday morning led to water rescues, road closures and traffic snarls across San Antonio.

KSAT viewers captured some dramatic images and videos and posted them on the KSAT Connect page. Take a look at some of them below:

Amos78209

Terrell Hills/Alamo Hts rainstorm

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

My wood deck is wet, my lawn is having a long overdue drink, and I am happy.

0
San Antonio
Mario Orellana
0
San Antonio
Miles Lazarus

Never seen the water this high in the creek

0
San Antonio
Windi

Broadway and 410 airport from storm at 8:30 am

0
San Antonio
Mario Orellana

Flooding near I-10 & Vance Jackson

0
San Antonio

KSAT crews were dispatched to various trouble spots including along the Interstate 35 corridor on the city’s Northeast Side.

Photojournalist Alex Gamez captured an image of a lone truck trapped in flood waters covering the westbound lanes of Loop 410 at the Northeast I-35 Interchange north of Walzem Road just before it was about to crest the eastbound lanes.

Truck stalled in flood water. (KSAT)

A block colored car is said to have made it through the water but then stalled out in the middle of the road.

First responders were called out to the Perrin Creek at Loop 410 for a water rescue after a driver’s vehicle stalled there.

Vehicle stalled in flood waters at Perrin Creek at Loop 410. (KSAT)

Two vehicles were swept and lifted into each other near the McNay Art Museum.

Two vehicles were swept into each other near the McNay Art Museum. (KSAT)

Also in the same area, heavy rains swept way numerous trash cans from people’s homes. The trash cans ended up in a cluster in the middle of North New Braunfels Avenue.

Water from heavy rains swept away and created a cluster of trash cans in the middle of N. New Braunfels. (KSAT)

Head to KSAT CONNECT to post images and videos of the high waters and flooding from the area. You could have a chance to be featured on-air or online!

Your KSAT Weather Authority Teams advises that a flash flooding warning was in effect until noon in north central Bexar County. More than two to four inches of rain has fallen in these areas on Tuesday morning.

If you run across flowing water on the road, remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

Pachatta Pope joined KSAT as a news producer in 2021. She is a San Antonio native and a graduate of UTSA.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

