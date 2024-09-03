Viewers capture dramatic photos, videos of heavy rain, flooding from across San Antonio

High water at I-35 and Loop 410 near San Antonio Military Medical Center, SAMMC.

Heavy rains on Tuesday morning led to water rescues, road closures and traffic snarls across San Antonio.

KSAT viewers captured some dramatic images and videos and posted them on the KSAT Connect page. Take a look at some of them below:

Recommended Videos

SkyWatcher (Oscar) My wood deck is wet, my lawn is having a long overdue drink, and I am happy. 4 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Miles Lazarus Never seen the water this high in the creek 5 hours ago 1 San Antonio

Windi Broadway and 410 airport from storm at 8:30 am 3 hours ago 0 San Antonio

KSAT crews were dispatched to various trouble spots including along the Interstate 35 corridor on the city’s Northeast Side.

Photojournalist Alex Gamez captured an image of a lone truck trapped in flood waters covering the westbound lanes of Loop 410 at the Northeast I-35 Interchange north of Walzem Road just before it was about to crest the eastbound lanes.

Truck stalled in flood water. (KSAT)

A block colored car is said to have made it through the water but then stalled out in the middle of the road.

First responders were called out to the Perrin Creek at Loop 410 for a water rescue after a driver’s vehicle stalled there.

Vehicle stalled in flood waters at Perrin Creek at Loop 410. (KSAT)

Two vehicles were swept and lifted into each other near the McNay Art Museum.

Two vehicles were swept into each other near the McNay Art Museum. (KSAT)

Also in the same area, heavy rains swept way numerous trash cans from people’s homes. The trash cans ended up in a cluster in the middle of North New Braunfels Avenue.

Water from heavy rains swept away and created a cluster of trash cans in the middle of N. New Braunfels. (KSAT)

Head to KSAT CONNECT to post images and videos of the high waters and flooding from the area. You could have a chance to be featured on-air or online!

Your KSAT Weather Authority Teams advises that a flash flooding warning was in effect until noon in north central Bexar County. More than two to four inches of rain has fallen in these areas on Tuesday morning.

If you run across flowing water on the road, remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.