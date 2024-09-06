Siberian Husky survives gunshot injuries, now available for adoption

"Mister," a Siberian Husky survived gunshot wounds, is now available for adoption.

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-year-old Siberian Husky that survived gunshot injuries is now available for adoption, the San Antonio Humane Society said.

Mister arrived at SAHS’s facility in early August with a “shocking past,” SAHS officials said.

During an examination, SAHS medical officials said they discovered severe trauma to Mister’s left hind foot, with his toes completely broken and dislocated, and a gunshot bullet lodged in the same leg -- which made officials believe that the husky survived multiple gunshot injuries before arriving.

The husky’s injuries prompted them to immediately treat Mister, using laser therapy and medical honey bandages to relieve his pain. SAHS officials said that despite the severe pain that Mister was in, he was an “easy-going, happy patient to treat.”

After successful treatment, SAHS Associate Veterinarian Dr. Leslie Hopes said the husky can run and play without pain for the rest of his life.

If you’re interested in adopting Mister or want more information, click here.