SAPD says rollover crash kills 2, sends 2 others to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two people died and two others were critically injured in a rollover crash on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 12200 block of Applewhite Road.

Authorities said a white Cadillac Escalade with four people inside was speeding southbound on South Zarzamora Street where the street curves onto Applewhite Road.

The Escalade then ran off the road and into a dirt lot before attempting to re-enter the road at a high rate of speed. While doing so, according to SAPD, the vehicle struck a concrete drainage ditch.

Colliding with the ditch caused the Escalade to roll over an unknown number of times before resting in a tall brush of grass.

Police said two of the four occupants were ejected from the vehicle and were later pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders attended to and transported the other two occupants to a local hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said the two occupants who died were a man and a woman in their 20s, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to identify them by name.

The two hospitalized occupants have not been identified either, SAPD said. The department said its investigation into the incident remains ongoing.