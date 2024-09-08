West Side man dies after exchanging gunfire with neighbor over loud animals, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said one man is dead after an argument over unruly animals ended in gunfire.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Balboa Street. The incident happened near Castroville Road and South General McMullen Drive.

An SAPD Sergeant told KSAT that two neighbors, both men, were arguing in the street about animals making noise. Witnesses told police they heard the men arguing outside before gunshots rang out.

Authorities said they found one man, a 33-year-old, lying in the street. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 33-year-old as Cody Guerrero.

Emergency personnel pronounced Guerrero dead at the scene.

The other man, a 71-year-old, was shot in the backside, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

SAPD said it is investigating who the aggressor in the shooting was.