75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man in custody after hours-long standoff on North Side, SAPD says

Man had been held up in his vehicle since midnight

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, North Side

SAN ANTONIO – An hours-long standoff after a pursuit on the city’s North Side is over, according to San Antonio police.

Fresno Street, located just east of Interstate 10, had been blocked due to a standoff in connection with police attempting to serve a felony warrant for drugs, according to police at the scene.

It was not immediately clear where the warrant was from.

Police had been looking for the man, who was in his 30s. After finding him, a small chase ensued, which led to the standoff not far from Blanco Road and Edison High School, police said.

The man, believed to be armed, had been held up inside his vehicle since around midnight as SAPD and SWAT officers on the scene worked to get him out, police said.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos