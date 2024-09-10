Man in custody after hours-long standoff on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An hours-long standoff after a pursuit on the city’s North Side is over, according to San Antonio police.

Fresno Street, located just east of Interstate 10, had been blocked due to a standoff in connection with police attempting to serve a felony warrant for drugs, according to police at the scene.

It was not immediately clear where the warrant was from.

Police had been looking for the man, who was in his 30s. After finding him, a small chase ensued, which led to the standoff not far from Blanco Road and Edison High School, police said.

The man, believed to be armed, had been held up inside his vehicle since around midnight as SAPD and SWAT officers on the scene worked to get him out, police said.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.