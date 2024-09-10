These ceremonies, events in San Antonio-area will honor victims of 9/11

SAN ANTONIO – “Never forget.”
Those words are what many people across the United States pledged to after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Recommended Videos
People have continued the tradition of honoring nearly 3,000 victims who died and people’s lives that were forever changed by 9/11 with memorials, services, and events.
Here’s a list of some participating locations hosting ceremonies or memorial events for 9/11:
- 9/11 Memorial Climb by San Antonio 110: First Responders from all over the state and country will climb the Tower of the Americas twice to reach and exceed the height of the World Trade Center Towers at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11. Online registration is closed but participants can do a walk-in registration for $65 with cash only. An ID is needed for check-ins between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
- Freedom Walk at Canyon Lake Dam: The Canyon Lake Professional Firefighters Association will host the Freedom Walk starting with the firefighter walk at 8 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 9 a.m. and the Freedom Walk across Canyon Lake Dam afterward.
- San Antonio College: The college and the First Responders Academy will host Patriot Day at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the SAC mall outside the Chance Academic Center. SAC is located at 1819 N Main Ave.
- St. Mary’s University: The university will host a 9/11 Commemoration, with the gathering beginning at 2:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 3 p.m. at the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower. St. Mary’s University is located at 1 Camino Santa Maria.
- Travis Manion Foundation: The 9/11 Heroes Run will start at 7 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Mission County Park, located at 6030 Padre Dr. The run helps bring the community together to honor the victims. Registration and prices can be found here.
- Wagner High School: Judson ISD will honor the life and sacrifice of LTC Karen Wagner during the 9/11 memorial ceremony at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 3000 North Foster Rd.