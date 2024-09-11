Wagner High School pays tribute to namesake who died on 9/11

SAN ANTONIO – Lieutenant Colonel Karen Wagner, a 1979 Judson High School graduate, paid the ultimate sacrifice, dying to help those in the 9/11 attack at the Pentagon 23 years ago today.

For 20 years, her namesake school, Wagner High School, has held a 9/11 memorial service in her honor.

On Wednesday morning, members of the Wagner community gathered on the front steps of the school to honor her and remember all those who died on this day.

The Wagner Thunderbird JROTC led the ceremony, which included a presentation of colors, inspirational speakers and a moment of silence on the high school’s front steps.

After graduating college, LTC Karen Wagner started as a medical core service officer in 1984.

In the summer of 2001, she was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Months later, she died trying to save others.

It’s a legacy that Wagner JROTC staff and students say inspires them daily.

”They have to understand the history,” Chief Michael Goode with Wagner JROTC said. “Coming in the doors every day, as you see Lieutenant Colonel Karen Wagner High School, it’s definitely a big part of understanding our history and who we represent every day, and (it) keeps that legacy going on for Karen Wagner.”

Senior at Wagner High School and Battalion Commander Vincente Soliz of JROTC said it’s an honor to follow in her footsteps.

”Just to be able to carry on the legacy, Soliz said. “She died for our country. I am proud to be a thunderbird.”

Judson ISD Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Mary Duhart Toppen spoke to the students today, reminding them that like LTC Wagner, we can all live up to her legacy by striving for excellence not just in the big things in life but in the little things.

She said that starts with an attitude of excellence every single day.