Taylor Nunez, Randolph High School star track athlete, commits to Texas A&M

Universal City Randolph freshman Taylor Nunez wins four gold medals at the UIL Class 3A State Track and Field Championships.

SAN ANTONIO – A local track star is heading to College Station next fall for the next four years.

Taylor Nunez, a Randolph track and field athlete, announced her commitment on Instagram to Texas A&M.

The twelve-time state champion’s commitment comes before her senior track season, as she will look to defend her UIL Class 3A state titles and add more hardware to her collection.

Additionally, Nunez will look to remain unbeaten, as she has never lost in an event at the state championship level -- holding a 12-0 record.

