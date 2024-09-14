Downtown bar to close for renovations after Texas high school coach was shot, killed in patio area

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown San Antonio bar announced plans to renovate almost two months after a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed in the bar’s patio area.

In a statement released Friday, Smoke Skybar owner Adrian Martinez said that the bar, located in the 500 block of East Crockett Street, will be renovated after this weekend.

The renovation announcement comes after a stray bullet struck Ayden Burt on July 22 while she sat on the upper level of the bar. Burt was seated with her back toward Interstate 37 where a gunshot was heard coming from the highway.

San Antonio police said Burt was shot in her back and later died at a local hospital.

Burt taught English at Jasper High School and Jasper Junior High School. She was also a cheer sponsor and coach.

Along with other coaches during that week, Burt visited San Antonio as a Texas High School Coaches Association Coaching School and Conference attendee.

In the statement, Martinez said that it has been working closely with San Antonio city officials to ensure the future safety of its customers and the downtown community.

To increase security, the bar has decided to downsize and will no longer host concerts. Additionally, the statement said Smoke Skybar has collaborated with architects on the bar’s building design.

“We have also worked with architects to better enclose our venue and design a more cohesive experience that will allow us to create an even better customer experience,” the statement said.

The downtown bar said its new security team will highly prioritize the safety and satisfaction of customers.

“Above all, we remain dedicated to being a proud part of downtown San Antonio and are here to stay for years to come! We truly appreciate your support!” the statement said.