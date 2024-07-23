Woman shot in back while sitting outside downtown bar, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot while sitting outside a bar downtown overnight.

Officers were called just after midnight to Smoke Skybar in the 500 block of East Crockett Street, not far from East Houston Street and Interstate 37 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 29-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her back.

Police said the victim had been sitting outside a bar on the patio when she was struck by a bullet. The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

SAPD said at this time, nobody knows exactly where the gunfire came from. Investigators say it may have been from a parking lot or a highway. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.