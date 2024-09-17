Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide at North Side apartment complex identified by ME’s office

Police presence at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of East Sonterra Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE:

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex on the North Side.

Recommended Videos

Kenya Joy Bland, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the ME’s office.

Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday, the ME’s office identified a man, Tevin Hall, 30, who died from a gunshot wound to the head.

His manner of death was ruled a suicide.

ORIGINAL:

Authorities said they are investigating a murder-suicide after finding two people dead inside a North Side apartment complex.

Officers conducted a welfare check around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road. Officials believed a male suspect was there, but he was not.

Police later determined the suspect was at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of East Sonterra Boulevard.

Officers knocked on the door of an apartment unit they believed belonged to the suspect, but again, no one answered. A SWAT unit then responded to the scene for assistance.

After a few hours of trying to communicate with the suspect, officials entered the apartment and found both the suspect and a woman dead, SAPD said.

Officials believe the suspect killed the woman and then took his own life. The cause of their deaths is still being investigated.

SAPD said the suspect was around 30 years old, and the woman was in her late 20s. Police are still determining their relationship.

KSAT will update this article as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.