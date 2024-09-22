Brackenridge JROTC students help school resource officer after accidental shooting

MARBLE FALLS, Texas – A group of Brackenridge JROTC students came to the rescue to help a Marble Falls School Resource Officer who “accidentally discharged” his weapon, injuring himself, hours before a football game kicked off.

The incident happened on the Marble Falls High School property by the visitor parking area. The officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Jonathon Huerta, Ethan and Josiah are the three boys who jumped into action.

“I felt like terrified, an adrenaline rush,” Ethan said.

Ethan helped tighten a tourniquet on the officer’s leg and called 911.

“I put my arm around him, he put his arm around me, and I pulled it. He was like, ‘dial 911,’ and I dialed it,” Ethan said.

The boys said the tourniquet worked quickly, and first responders were on the way after the quick phone call to 911. The officer was later transported to a hospital by helicopter with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

The boys said they hoped the officer was doing better and wanted a solid life lesson to come from this situation.

“I feel like basic first aid should be taught for anyone from middle school to high school range,” Josiah said.

A statement from Marble Falls ISD on Sept. 20 reads:

“At approximately 5:55 this evening, an MFISD school resource officer (SRO) experienced an accidental discharge of his firearm while seated inside the holster. This subsequently resulted in a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

The officer was on MFHS property near the visitor parking area. He has been transported via helicopter.

The visitor parking area experienced disruption for a short period, but it is open as of 6:32pm.

Because of the significance of this event, we felt it was important to inform our community that this had occurred. Please join us in sending prayers to a member of our MFISD family.”