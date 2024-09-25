Celebrate our pollinators: Family event at Brackenridge Park raises awareness for bees, birds and butterflies

SAN ANTONIO – Without pollinators, humans would not have food or greenery to cool the Earth. Anyone can celebrate and learn more about them at next month’s Butterfly and Pollinator Festival.

The festival, which returns on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Brackenridge Park, will provide educational events about pollinators, monarch tagging and plant giveaways.

The event has been happening in San Antonio for several years. Its goal is to raise awareness about the important role pollinators — like butterflies, bees, birds and bats — play in our day-to-day lives.

“Our pollinators make one out of every three bites of food possible,” festival organizer Ashley Bird said. “But I think on a deeper and more significant level, it’s part of our ecosystem. Like, we are a part of that same ecosystem in the way that we care, and we protect it. Those same animals are going to carry and protect us, as well.”

Monarch butterflies have become the symbol of pollinators that require constant protection, according to Bird. Hundreds of national programs have also been aimed at raising awareness of planting native and decreasing the use of pesticides.

The good news, Bird said, is that our monarch population, for the most part, is relatively healthy.

However, the migrating butterfly population from Canada to Mexico that passes through San Antonio each fall is dwindling.

“What is up for potentially being endangered is the actual migration itself,” Bird said. “In large part because of the challenges that they have to overcome with climate law or, excuse me, climate change, habitat loss and things like that.”

Gardeners can do their part by planting native for the migrating monarch butterfly population. Some examples of native pollinator plants include Gregg’s Mistflower, Lantana, Texas Sage and native milkweed.

The Gardening with KSAT section of our website is where gardeners can find resources on how to do so.