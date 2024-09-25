94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for coercing minor

Alejandro Zavala, 31, pleaded guilty to coercion, enticement of a minor

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Del Rio
Gavel generic

DEL RIO, Texas – A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pressuring a minor to engage in sexual acts on multiple occasions, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Alejandro Zavala, 31, often communicated with a 15-year-old on Snapchat. Court documents said the conversations were sexual.

Recommended Videos

Zavala and the teenager engaged in sexual acts two different times. During one of the meetups, the 15-year-old was reported missing.

The Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office eventually located the teenager for an interview regarding her disappearance.

Federal authorities arrested Zavala in October of 2021. He pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor the following year.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos