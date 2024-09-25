Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for coercing minor

DEL RIO, Texas – A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pressuring a minor to engage in sexual acts on multiple occasions, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Alejandro Zavala, 31, often communicated with a 15-year-old on Snapchat. Court documents said the conversations were sexual.

Recommended Videos

Zavala and the teenager engaged in sexual acts two different times. During one of the meetups, the 15-year-old was reported missing.

The Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office eventually located the teenager for an interview regarding her disappearance.

Federal authorities arrested Zavala in October of 2021. He pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor the following year.