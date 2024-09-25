Person hit, killed by truck speeding to hospital with stabbing victim, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side after being struck by a pickup truck whose driver was rushing a stabbing victim to the hospital, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Northwest Loop 410 access road, not far from Callaghan Road. Police said the person was in the road when they were hit by the speeding truck.

The driver was taken into custody and may face charges for driving while intoxicated, police said.

The passenger, who had been stabbed multiple times, was being driven to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the stabbing victim or where the stabbing occurred.

The identity of the person hit by the truck has not been released.

KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.