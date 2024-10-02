Dog shot dead by deputy after attacking child was subject of previous biting incident, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A dog that was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy during an attack on Tuesday night was the subject of another incident last year, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The previous incident happened in Oct. 2023, a report from BCSO stated. However, no details on that particular case were included in the report released on Wednesday morning.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the dog during an encounter in a Northeast Bexar County neighborhood, BCSO said.

A report said the deputy was answering a call about a 3-year-old boy being bitten by a dog outside his grandparent’s home in the 6900 block of Lunar Way.

The family had just walked out of the home when two dogs charged at them, BCSO said.

Although the grandparents attempted to shield the child, the dog bit him on his lip, the report said.

The family then took the child to a hospital as a precaution.

The report said the deputy initially attempted to use a Taser on the dog but then used his gun to shoot the dog after it charged at him.

A blood trail still visible in the neighborhood Wednesday morning showed how the wounded dog made its way down the street where it collapsed.

The second dog ran away when the shooting started, the report said.

One neighbor, who did not want to show his face on camera, told KSAT just prior to all of that, he had his own encounter with the animals. The neighbor described them as aggressive.

“The one they shot, you know, got close and started barking at me,” he said. “I told them to get out of the yard.”

The neighbor believes the dogs then made their way down the street where they went on the attack.

“I thought I heard the baby scream and the dog barking, and then I heard the three shots,” he said.

Edward Smith, meanwhile, was inside his own home, steps away from the commotion.

Smith assumed the sound of the gunshots was noise from a construction site until he looked outside.

“I saw the dog laid out on the sidewalk, and I saw the other police officers taking pictures over in the driveway,” Smith said.

After speaking with deputies, he learned the details of what had happened, describing the whole ordeal as “sad.”

Smith said at least one of the dogs looked familiar and may belong to someone who lives in the neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office said the dog that was killed did have a microchip.

Investigators said when they called a number associated with the microchip, they spoke to a woman who claimed to have recently “had possession” of the dog.

However, when they went to that woman’s listed address, they said the people inside the home did not know her.

BCSO did not immediately find any information about the second dog, which they said ran away.

