Boy bitten by pit bull in Converse, BCSO says

CONVERSE, Texas – A young boy was bitten by a pit bull on the Northeast Side of San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for an animal bite around 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the 6900 block of Lunar Way in Converse.

A deputy arrived at the scene and attempted to get out of a patrol vehicle when the pit bull aggressively charged at him, BCSO said.

The deputy fired three shots at the pit bull, officials said.

The conditions of the boy and pit bull is unknown.

This is still an active investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.