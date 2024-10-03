Bexar County deputy recovering from head injury after being hit by car

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is recovering from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s investigators, meanwhile, are still trying to track down the driver who hit him and left the scene.

A statement from BCSO said the off-duty deputy was working traffic control on Wurzbach Road near Vance Jackson Road around 7:30 a.m., when he was struck by the vehicle just outside St. Matthew Catholic Church.

“From my understanding, he suffered an abrasion to the forehead. But other than that, he’s going to be fine,” said Sgt. Trace Shannon with BCSO.

Shannon said after being hit, the deputy ended up on the hood of the car. Several people in the area came to his aid.

“It was a private citizen coming out of the actual church parking lot that actually stopped in front of the suspect’s vehicle and caused him to stop,” Shannon said. “(That) allowed the officer to get off the vehicle.”

San Antonio police found the silver hatchback (pictured) that hit the driver abandoned at an apartment complex on Tioga Drive. The car had a broken windshield. (KSAT 12 News)

The driver then sped off again, ultimately abandoning the car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tioga Drive, about a mile from the crash scene.

The vehicle appeared to have a broken windshield.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with San Antonio police officers and deputy constables, sealed off the area in the hope of preventing the driver from escaping.

They also searched the apartment complex, with help from a police helicopter overhead, but did not find him right away.