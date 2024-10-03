Why panic buying toilet paper won’t help during the port strike

SAN ANTONIO – It may sound like 2020 all over again, but some people are starting to panic buy toilet paper as a response to the ongoing port strike on the nation’s East and Gulf Coasts.

The strike is halting the flow of several goods at ports from Maine to Texas that come from overseas.

Panic buying in San Antonio

You might remember the early days of the pandemic when people were hoarding items like paper towels and hand sanitizer, making them difficult to find. But one of the most sought-after items was toilet paper.

The ongoing port strike has prompted some shoppers to start stockpiling again.

Photos from the H-E-B Plus on Bandera and Loop 1604, taken on Wednesday, show empty shelves as people were seen buying large quantities of toilet paper and water.

Photos from the H-E-B Plus on Bandera and Loop 1604 on Wednesday (KSAT 12 News)

It was a similar situation at the Schertz H-E-B on Wednesday, as well.

Schertz H-E-B on Wednesday (KSAT 12 News)

Social media reports indicate rising shortages across US

Social media posts show a surge in panic buying, leading to reports of toilet paper shortages at stores across the U.S., according to CNN.

But here’s the thing — that’s not necessary in this situation.

Why?

The strike at the ports has zero impact on the toilet paper supply. Most of our bathroom tissue paper comes from domestic factories in the United States, and the rest is sourced from our neighbors in Canada and Mexico. This means it’s likely transported by rail or truck — not by ship.

H-E-B responds to supply concerns

KSAT reached out to H-E-B yesterday to see if the grocery chain was facing any issues due to the port strike.

The company issued a statement saying that the strike is not impacting most of its products, and it is in a strong position to keep stores stocked.

Read the full story here.

What’s Next?

We emailed H-E-B Thursday morning, asking the company if it had any further comment after sharing pictures of empty shelves and people stockpiling bathroom tissue paper and water.

The company gave us the same statement from the day before and did not provide further response.

For now, the supply chain for toilet paper remains steady despite the disruptions caused by the port strike affecting other imported goods.

