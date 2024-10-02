Skip to main content
H-E-B in ‘strong position’ to keep shelves stocked as port strike continues, company says

The grocery company does not anticipate to be impacted by the strike

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

H-E-B grocery store. (H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO – As dockworkers in the United States went on strike Tuesday to demand for better contracts, consumers across the nation are worried about how the strike can affect products, such as groceries.

H-E-B issued a statement on Tuesday stating that the company is in a “strong position” to keep its shelves stocked throughout the day.

“At H-E-B, we regularly prepare for potential supply chain situations. We do not anticipate any customer impact from the port strike at this time,” the statement said.

H-E-B confirmed the port strike does not impact most of its products.

“Our stores are receiving shipments and are in a strong position that allows our partners to continue to restock shelves throughout the day,” H-E-B’s statement said.

