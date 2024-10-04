Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Friday Finds: Grocery Obsessed influencer shares her fall finds

Here are some must try seasonal items

Patty Santos, Reporter

Maritza Carlos, Video Editor

Tags: Friday Finds, Texas, HEB

Emily Hill, a Texas social media influencer, goes to grocery stores to find the best products.

For fall, she’s found a long list of items that are a must-try.

From Halloween-themed sushi at HEB to bakery picks and cute fall décor, you can follow her on her Instagram page to see her latest Friday Finds.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Maritza Carlos headshot

Recommended Videos