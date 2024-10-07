H-E-B launches digital tap-to-pay service across Texas

The new Cibolo H-E-B officially opened to the public on Jan. 25, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has started a phased rollout of digital tap-to-pay service at stores across Texas.

According to a news release, the rollout will begin Monday at H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area, where it will take about a week to launch the service at every location in the region.

The rollout will continue throughout the month at other H-E-B stores across Texas, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Houston.

Customers will be allowed to tap to make purchases with their physical cards and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, at cash registers, self-checkout lanes, and H-E-B brand restaurants and pharmacies.

The service will not be available initially at H-E-B fuel pumps but will be accepted at the fuel station payment window.

“At H-E-B, we’re always exploring a broad range of technologies to enhance how customers shop and pay for products,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Payments. “This has been one of the most requested services we have received from our customers and Partners, and we are excited to now make this popular technology available at all our H-E-B locations.”

Tap-to-pay services were first made available at Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores across the state earlier this summer.