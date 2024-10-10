Charlotte ISD cancels football game against Shiner, district says

CHARLOTTE, Texas – The Charlotte Independent School District has canceled its upcoming game against Shiner Independent School District, according to a Facebook post from the Pleasanton Express.

The game was scheduled for Friday night at Charlotte. Charlotte, a town within Atascosa County, is 57 miles south of San Antonio.

Recommended Videos

A planned pep rally for the game is still scheduled for Thursday; however, the district asks that parents leave immediately after the event ends.

An earlier Facebook post from the Pleasanton Express said Charlotte forfeited the game due to “a limited number of healthy players.”