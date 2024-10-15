Skip to main content
Capital murder trial for man accused in 2022 double murder set for November

Juan Antonio Reyes faces life in prison without possibility of parole if found guilty

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Maritza Carlos, Video Editor

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Juan Antonio Reyes

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of a double murder and arson to cover up the crime is moving closer to trial.

Juan Antonio Reyes, who is charged with capital murder, appeared in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

Reyes and his co-defendant, John Bishop Torres, are accused of fatally shooting two of Reyes’ relatives in 2022 and setting their home on fire.

The victims, 39-year-old Sergio Soto and his 51-year-old aunt, Rachel Martinez, were found by firefighters after they extinguished the fire.

According to an arrest affidavit, both victims had been shot in the head.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Reyes and Torres as suspects. The video reportedly showed the two leaving the home shortly after it was set on fire, according to court documents.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Reyes’ attorneys informed the judge there would be no further delays in the case, stating that they had received all necessary information from the prosecution.

“The state has complied with all witness disclosures, including expert witnesses,” defense attorney Mark McKay said during the hearing.

The trial for Reyes is scheduled to begin on Nov. 5, with a final pretrial issue to be addressed later this month.

Torres, the co-defendant, is scheduled to go to trial in January. If convicted, both men face mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole.

