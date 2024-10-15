Deaf voters in Bexar County gain new election support

SAN ANTONIO – This coming election, deaf voters will have an easier time casting their ballots in Bexar County.

Bexar County is partnering with DeafLink to provide sign language interpreters for deaf voters at five voting precincts.

Kay Chiodo, CEO of DeafLink, said it’s been something the deaf community has been pushing for several years.

“When you go into a voting site, one of the first things they do is show you use the equipment. ‘Let me show you how,’ even that right there is a barrier for someone that requires sign language,” Chiodo said.

Pastor Cassell Grice used the one location made available during the last election season, and he says it made a difference when he voted.

“We felt ecstatic,” Grice said. “It was my first time basically here in San Antonio. (It) was the best experience I’ve had for my voting so far.”

Deaf people process information differently than others, and reading to them is not the same. So, a lot of the reading material that’s available to most people on candidates running for office is not understood the same way by the deaf.

Now, with five locations made available at every Bexar County precinct and one downtown, he hopes it will open up opportunities for other deaf community members.

Each of the following precincts will have access to a live interpreter via video.