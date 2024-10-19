SAPD releases bodycam footage of separate deadly, non-deadly police shootings from September

SAN ANTONIO – WARNING: The video in the above player and the videos linked within this story contains graphic images, language and the sound of gunshots.

The San Antonio Police Department released bodycam footage of two Sept. 19 police shootings on Friday.

SAPD considered the people in both police shootings as suspects. One of the suspects, a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries in the police shooting but will survive, police said.

The other suspect, a man, died in the other police shooting, authorities said.

Babcock Road police shooting

In the first incident, SAPD officers said they were dispatched to a call regarding a woman waving a handgun in the air around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Babcock Road.

When police arrived, they found Janelle Harris, 38, holding a gun, the report stated. According to bodycam footage released by police Friday, the officers on the scene identified themselves as police and asked Harris to put her weapon down.

“Can you drop the gun?” one of the SAPD officers asked Harris in the bodycam footage.

“F--- no,” Harris responded, according to the video.

After the officers asked her to put her weapon down a few more times in the bodycam footage and she refused, Harris threatened the officers.

“How about I pop you in the head? What you (sic) think about that?” Harris told the officers in the bodycam video.

After one of the officers asked her to drop her weapon another time and she refused, she told the officers, with their weapons aimed at her, to “Do it.”

SAPD officer Jaren Falcon, who has been employed with the department for four months, fired his weapon once at Harris, SAPD said.

Authorities later discovered that Harris’ weapon was an airsoft gun.

Harris was charged with two counts of aggravated assault as well as separate obstruction and retaliation charges.

Cantrell Drive police shooting

The second police shooting involved a man who was being actively surveilled by SAPD’s Robbery Task Force and Street Crimes team on the 1400 block of Cantrell Drive, police said.

Task force officers said Roberto Gonzalez, 34, was seen committing an aggravated robbery at a convenience store. Officers then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Gonzalez was in at the intersection of West Harding Boulevard and Clamp Avenue.

The driver, identified as Naomi Garcia, walked out of the vehicle with her arms behind her head, according to police bodycam footage.

After Garcia walked away from the vehicle, Gonzalez — who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat — moved into the driver’s seat and drove away from the scene, according to SAPD’s bodycam video.

Garcia was later taken into custody and was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on aggravated robbery charges.

Before and after Gonzalez fled the scene, officers were heard in the bodycam video saying that Gonzalez had a weapon with him.

Gonzalez eventually fled from the vehicle on foot. An SAPD helicopter later found Gonzalez along a fence in a wooded area, according to SAPD’s bodycam and helicopter footage.

As the SAPD helicopter and its camera hovered over Gonzalez, the SAPD helicopter pilot told the officers that Gonzalez had a gun in his hand, the footage showed.

After officers on the ground found Gonzalez up against the fence, the bodycam footage showed the officers yelling at Gonzalez to drop his weapon.

SAPD then said Gonzalez raised his weapon toward the officers. The officers responded by firing multiple rounds at Gonzalez. In total, authorities said seven officers opened fire on Gonzalez.

Here are the officers who shot at Gonzalez:

Officer Yousif Abdullah, three years of service

Officer Vincent Aceituno, three years of service

Officer Tyler Brown, five years of services

Officer Ryan O’Hara, two years of service

Officer Paul Perez, three years of service

Officer Kody Ramon, four years of service

Officer Edgardo Valladares, three years of service

All eight officers who fired their weapons in both police shootings were placed on administrative duty, police said.

