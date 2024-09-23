SAPD releases names of 7 officers who shot, killed robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Monday released the names of seven officers who shot and killed a robbery suspect.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Cantrell Drive.

According to a preliminary report, officers with SAPD’s Robbery Task Force and Street Crimes team were conducting surveillance on Roberto Gonzalez, 34, in connection with at least four previous robberies. Gonzalez also had an active warrant in connection with an aggravated robbery.

While the officers had been watching Gonzalez, he robbed a convenience store, the report said.

The officers conducted a traffic stop on Gonzalez, but he took off on foot and led officers on a chase, the report said.

During the chase, Gonzalez pulled and pointed a gun at the officers, who returned fire, the report said.

Here are the officers who opened fire on Gonzalez, according to SAPD:

Officer Yousif Abdullah, 3 years of service

Officer Vincent Aceituno, 3 years of service

Officer Tyler Brown, 5 years of services

Officer Ryan O’Hara, 2 years of service

Officer Paul Perez, 3 years of service

Officer Kody Ramon, 4 years of service

Officer Edgardo Valladares, 3 years of service

The officers will be placed on administrative duty until further notice. The SAPD Shooting Team and the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate but concurrent investigations. Their findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday that Gonzalez died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

