Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to 50 years in prison on child sexual abuse material charges

SAN ANTONIO – A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent from Hondo was sentenced to 50 years in prison on numerous charges related to child pornography, the Department of Justice said.

Paul Casey Whipple, 41, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2017, as authorities executed a search warrant at his home, records show.

The items found in Whipple’s home suggested that he had produced and distributed images and videos of a girl engaging in sexual activity.

The release said Whipple’s home was searched because the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified of digital files showing the girl participating in sexual acts.

Whipple was indicted for four counts of production of child pornography, five counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The release said Whipple pleaded guilty to all counts on June 6.

In addition to the 50-year prison sentence, the release stated that Whipple must pay a $55,000 fee.