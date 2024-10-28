Skip to main content
Local News

Show us your spooky, cute Halloween costumes

You’re looking fa-BOO-lous, my friend

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

This image was posted on KSAT Connect by rebekah95. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Don’t be shy, we want to see you dressed up for the spookiest night of the year.

With Halloween right around the corner, we want to see all the dressed-up wicked witches, werewolves, superheroes, princesses and more.

What was your inspiration for this year’s choice of costume? Tell us in the description of the photos!

Take a look at these spooky Halloween costumes some of your friends shared with KSAT:

Manny Machado
Tinamarie520

Manny Machado

0
San Antonio
Jaeley the concha
Tinamarie520

Jaeley the concha

0
San Antonio
Put that baby in a pumpkin! Baby Dahlias 1st Halloween!
Pcastillo

Put that baby in a pumpkin! Baby Dahlias 1st Halloween!

0
Redwood

Here’s how to upload photos on KSAT Connect:

  • The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website.
  • On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.
  • After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
  • Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Photos or videos posted to KSAT Connect could be shared online or on-air!

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT.

