Local News

Man arrested in connection with fatal downtown shooting in April

Muslim Thaer Abdalridha, 19, charged with murder in connection with April 27 shooting

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Downtown
Booking photo for Muslim Thaer Abdalridha (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting downtown earlier this year has been arrested, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Muslim Thaer Abdalridha, 19, is charged with murder in connection with an April 27 shooting, which left two people injured and one man dead.

Azariah Joshua Rosas Feliciano, 22, died from gunshot wounds suffered in the shooting.

The affidavit said Felicano and several others were riding in the back of a pickup truck. Earlier that night, the group had gotten into a fight with another group at a Fiesta event, according to the affidavit.

Later that evening, while traveling eastbound on West Travis Street, the occupants in the truck passed the group and began recording them. That’s when two men from the group walking pulled guns and started firing at the truck, the affidavit said.

One of the people in the bed of the truck returned fire, as it drove toward West Martin Street.

Investigators recovered shell casings from the scene, which were matched to two 9mm handguns used by the two men who were walking.

On May 20, Crime Stoppers released images of the three men from cellphone footage taken by the occupants in the truck. In the still images, two of the men can be seen attempting to retrieve guns from a cross-strap pouch and a waistband, respectively, the affidavit said.

Multiple tips were received, and possible identities were matched to the two men believed to be the shooters. Further measures were taken, and investigators confirmed the names of the two men.

Witnesses to the shooting and the surviving victims were shown photos of the men, and they positively identified Abdalridha and the second shooter, the affidavit said.

Later, on July 24, San Antonio police officers encountered a vehicle that had been reported stolen two days earlier. The occupants fled; however, officers detained one and identified him as Abdalridha, the affidavit said.

A backpack along the path which Abdalridha fled was recovered, and it contained a Glock 17 9mm handgun, the affidavit said.

On Aug. 9, investigators linked the handgun to the shell casings recovered at the scene from the group on the street.

According to court records, Abdalridha was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday evening.

Two additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon show alongside the murder charge, records showed.

