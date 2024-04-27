3 injured, 1 critically, following downtown shooting, SAPD says

The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after midnight near the 900 block of Martin Street. Upon arrival, they found a red truck with bullet holes and three victims who suffered various gunshot wounds, SAPD said.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police said one of those victims was transported in critical condition.

The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.