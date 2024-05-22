93º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Crime Stoppers seek public’s help in solving shooting death of man downtown

Azariah Joshua Rosas Feliciano, 22, was shot and killed by the man still at large

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Downtown, Crime Stoppers
This man fired gunshots at the pickup truck, killing Feliciano, police said. (Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Crime Stoppers - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify a man involved in a deadly shooting downtown.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 27 at the intersection of North Main Avenue and East Travis Street.

Recommended Videos

Azariah Joshua Rosas Feliciano, 22, was riding in the bed of a pickup truck with his friends when they started arguing with a group of people walking, according to SAPD.

During the argument, a man fired gunshots at the pickup truck and struck Feliciano, police said.

SAPD said Feliciano ended up dying from his injuries.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos