Crime Stoppers seek public’s help in solving shooting death of man downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public to identify a man involved in a deadly shooting downtown.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 27 at the intersection of North Main Avenue and East Travis Street.

Azariah Joshua Rosas Feliciano, 22, was riding in the bed of a pickup truck with his friends when they started arguing with a group of people walking, according to SAPD.

During the argument, a man fired gunshots at the pickup truck and struck Feliciano, police said.

SAPD said Feliciano ended up dying from his injuries.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.