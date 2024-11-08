New ‘Star Wars’ trilogy expected from Lucasfilm, ‘X-Men’ producer

FILE - An imperial Stormtrooper costume, right, from the 1977 film "Star Wars, Episode IV, A New Hope," sits on display by other items of the Greg Jein collection at Heritage Auctions, Aug. 30, 2023, in Irving, Texas. A miniature X-wing Starfighter used in a Star Wars film sold for over $3 million on Sunday, Oct. 15, during a weekend auction of items both collected and created by longtime Hollywood model maker Greg Jein. The collection amassed by Jein, who died last year at the age of 76, brought in about $13.6 million during a weekend event at Heritage Auctions in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

LOS ANGELES – It’s off to space for Disney once more. Lucasfilm is developing a new “Star Wars” trilogy.

This was reported by sources from Deadline, who say the multi-billion dollar company closed a deal with Simon Kinberg to write and produce the new series.

Kinberg produced “Deadpool & Wolverine” and several “X-Men” franchise films. He has also worked with Lucasfilm on the well-loved series “Star Wars Rebels.”

Not much is known about what this new trilogy will entail, but Lucasfilm did dispute the notion that it would be a continuation of previous trilogies, which followed fan-favorite characters like the Skywalker family or, more recently, Rey, Finn and Poe.

Rather, the company claimed it would follow a separate plotline, though they did not say what that would be.

It is also unknown when this will come out since the films are still in early development, according to the brand.

Fans, however, have a bad feeling about this. Ranging from cautiously optimistic to passionately upset.

Here is what some social media users had to say about the news:

“Lmao, why??? He’s legit terrible. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”

“If Rebels Kinberg shows up, this is dope. And at least we’ll have one writer for a trilogy. Thats a good start.”

“Oh god no. Please, not him.”

“It’s funny seeing the responses here considering the Star Wars reddit community generally loves Star Wars Rebels and Kinberg was a creator/producer/writer on that series.”

“From the guy who adapted the Dark Phoenix storyline twice and still couldn’t get it right.”

“I don’t hate this, mostly because he does have a bit of a Star Wars history since he was involved in Rebels, which was fairly highly regarded. His record is a bit spotty, but keeping things simple and trying to keep from isolating the fanbase further is a good idea for Lucasfilm at this point.”

“ENDLESS TRASH!!!”